Gillingham: Haji Mnoga joins on loan from Portsmouth and Robbie McKenzie re-signs
Gillingham have brought in Haji Mnoga on a season-long loan from Portsmouth and re-signed Robbie McKenzie.
Mnoga, 20, has appeared 18 times for Pompey, and scored once, along with three loan spells in non-league.
The centre-half has also won three caps for Tanzania.
McKenzie was released at the end of last season after two years at Priestfield, but the defender, 23, has agreed a new permanent contract.