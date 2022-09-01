Close menu

Liam Shaw: Morecambe sign Celtic midfielder on season-long loan deal

Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Liam Shaw
Liam Shaw made 21 league appearances for Sheffield Wednesday before joining Celtic in June 2021

Morecambe have signed Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old started his career with Sheffield Wednesday before joining the Scottish Premiership side on a four-year deal last summer.

Shaw played twice for them before ending last season on loan at Motherwell.

He could make his debut for the Shrimps, who are without a win in League One this season, in Saturday's trip to Bristol Rovers.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC