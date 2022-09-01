Liam Shaw: Morecambe sign Celtic midfielder on season-long loan deal
Last updated on .From the section Morecambe
Morecambe have signed Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old started his career with Sheffield Wednesday before joining the Scottish Premiership side on a four-year deal last summer.
Shaw played twice for them before ending last season on loan at Motherwell.
He could make his debut for the Shrimps, who are without a win in League One this season, in Saturday's trip to Bristol Rovers.