William Osula: Derby County sign Sheffield United striker on season-long loan

William Osula
William Osula made five substitute appearances for Sheffield United last season

Derby County have signed Sheffield United striker William Osula on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old Denmark Under-19 international has made five appearances for the Blades.

He could make his debut for the Rams, who are sixth in League One, in Saturday's home game against Plymouth.

"Derby is a big club and I felt good after I spoke to the gaffer. It feels like the right choice," he told the club website.external-link

