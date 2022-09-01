Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Dior Angus scored seven goals during his time with National League side Wrexham

Harrogate Town have signed Wrexham striker Dior Angus on a free transfer and Huddersfield Town striker Danny Grant on a season-long loan deal.

Angus, 28, scored seven goals in 41 games for the National League side.

Grant, 22, joined the Terriers from League of Ireland Bohemians in January 2021 but is yet to make his competitive debut for them.

Both players could feature for Simon Weaver's men in Saturday's trip to Sutton.

