Close menu

Liverpool transfer news: Reds sign midfielder Arthur Melo on season-long loan from Juventus

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments287

Arthur Melo
Melo started out at Gremio before moving to Barcelona and then Juventus

Liverpool have signed Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan until the end of the season.

The Brazil international, 26, made 31 appearances for Juventus last term but has not played in this campaign.

"I'm really happy to be here wearing this great shirt with this famous badge that represents so much in world football. It's a dream," Arthur said.

He arrives at Anfield to help ease Liverpool's current injury problems in midfield.

"I'm really happy and highly motivated to continue living my dream on the pitch and giving my all in a Liverpool shirt," added Arthur.

Capped 22 times by Brazil, Arthur lifted the Copa America in 2019 alongside current Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Roberto Firmino.

Like another compatriot Fabinho, he is viewed as a player capable of occupying a deeper midfield role who will not restrict the pathway of youngsters Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones.

The transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Thursday, 1 September.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson came off in the 2-1 win against Newcastle United on Wednesday with a hamstring issue.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp says the 32-year-old will "definitely not be available" for the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday.

Henderson joins Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the list of injured Reds midfielders.

Arthur has injury concerns of his own, suffering two separate ankle problems this year.

Deal makes 'perfect sense' - analysis

Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

The idea that Liverpool would be interested in Arthur Melo seems to make perfect sense. He's Brazilian for a start - that always helps - and he'll fit in nicely with compatriots already in the Anfield dressing room.

But, more importantly, he's experienced at the top level, he's good on the ball, a good passer and seems to be able to play different roles in the midfield area. Holding, playmaker, box to box, all that.

With Jordan Henderson the latest injury worry, a new midfielder may be necessary although Jurgen Klopp says it has to be the RIGHT player.

Perhaps Liverpool have found him.

How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

288 comments

  • Comment posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 22:14

    Remember the days when Brazilians had proper names like Romario, Bebeto, Pele, Jairzinho, Socrates, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo

    Now we get Arthur, Antony, Malcolm.. I wont be surprised if Dave, Barry and Ken are signed by Forest before the end of the evening

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 22:15

      eric replied:
      Great post

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 22:10

    Welcome to Englands biggest and most successful club fella

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 22:16

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Welcome to the club with the sane number of Premier League titles as Blackburn and Leicester

  • Comment posted by jimmychippy, today at 22:12

    Not a Lpool fan but played for Barcelona, then Juventus and a Brazil international sounds like a good deal!

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 22:23

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Nice addition to the Liverpool squad.

  • Comment posted by Paz, today at 22:10

    Welcome Arthur, I hope you have a successful loan spell with us!!

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 22:13

      eric replied:
      You are being sold a crock, if you are happy more fool you

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 22:12

    Apparently, £100K a week in wages and a similar loan fee. So £10 million for the season. Casemiro is £27 million per season, and Utd have committed to keep him for 5 years.

    • Reply posted by U15627687, today at 22:14

      U15627687 replied:
      An nhs consultant gets 100k a year! The world is fubarred

  • Comment posted by Andrew , today at 22:10

    Welcome to Anfield Arthur

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 22:15

      eric replied:
      He will soon regret it

  • Comment posted by Kwabena Antwi-Boasiako, today at 22:13

    Fabinho, Melo, Thiago. Tasty.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 22:22

      eric replied:
      What on the injured list

  • Comment posted by AVG, today at 22:10

    Great move for both club and player could be the deal of this window - smart again from Liverpool

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 22:14

      eric replied:
      You are having a laugh, he’s already injured getting off the plane,ha ha ha

  • Comment posted by Mr 1 Title Klopp , today at 22:12

    Another sicknote to keep Thiago, kieta, Ox and Hendo, company in the treatment room

  • Comment posted by deano33, today at 22:10

    Can we have countless number of reports on this signing or is that just for Utd?.

    • Reply posted by D1, today at 22:15

      D1 replied:
      But in fairness that's because it's always a headline when a team significantly overpays for mediocre talent

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:16

    Welcome, to Anfield Arthur, hope you stay is a successful one.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 22:25

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      As long as he stays injury free, he has a great chance to be.

  • Comment posted by Enjoying This, today at 22:44

    Arthur must be desperate

  • Comment posted by woodfromthetrees, today at 22:16

    Arthur Guinness, Arthur Fowler, Dudley Moore in Arthur.....all legends.......lets give our Arthur a chance to be one too !!!!

    • Reply posted by Paz, today at 22:22

      Paz replied:
      Let’s not forget King Arthur

  • Comment posted by chelsea38, today at 22:39

    Liverpool still have time to sign VAR
    for another season long loan

    • Reply posted by DLG71, today at 22:42

      DLG71 replied:
      HAHAA YOU ARE SO FUNNY!!!!
      check out the VAR stats BLURT!!!!

      YNWA JF97

  • Comment posted by Lee , today at 22:17

    Arthur Fowler more like

    • Reply posted by ultra_phase, today at 22:19

      ultra_phase replied:
      Who

  • Comment posted by Mr Smoke too much, today at 22:11

    A real 'ball winner', just what we need.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:33

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      How many Brazilians does one team need?

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 23:00

    So Arthur has signed. What about Stan & Jack? Maybe could sign Olive too 😃

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 23:12

      eric replied:
      😁😂😂

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 22:37

    He is hardly ever fit. Do you think Juventus are the type of club to agree a deal where they will also pay a small part of wages if he is such a valued player? If you want your pants back you’ll find them in Turin.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:44

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      BBC headline: "Arthur Melo: Brazilian looking to rediscover 'magic' after joining Liverpool on loan"

      Doesn't Arthur need his friend and advisor Merlin to help 'rediscover' this magic?

  • Comment posted by jkrp4cij, today at 22:28

    Well, I hope it works out for player and club. I have been pretty Pro-FSG in the past. But it's now two seasons out of three in which it has been very obvious which area of the team needed strengthening, and the owners have tried to paper over the cracks with loans like Kabak and Melo. Its not good enough for title contenders IMO. Klopp is performing miracles whilst under-resourced. Poor.

    • Reply posted by james joseph, today at 23:13

      james joseph replied:
      Klopp signed for FSG......and the recently re-signed for FSG.
      So Klopp must think FSG is doing a fine job.
      Unless you think Klopp is an idiot who has had the wool pulled over his eyes by the owners...Twice?

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:17

    A good addition to the midfield. If he plays up to his full potential, he could be in play for a longer deal next year.

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 22:22

      finnharpsman replied:
      He has never played to the full potential that people are writing about for the last 6 years so theer is no reason to think he will start this season.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport