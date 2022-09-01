Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Teenager Fellows has progressed to West Brom's first-team after development through their academy

Crawley Town have signed striker Tom Fellows on loan from Championship side West Bromwich Albion for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old joined West Brom's academy at the age of 10 and made his first-team debut in August 2021 in the Carabao Cup.

Fellows has made a total of eight senior appearances for the Baggies.

He has played regularly for West Brom's under-18 and under-21 teams, the latter in the Premier League 2.

