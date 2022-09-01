Tom Fellows: Crawley Town sign West Brom forward until the end of the season
Crawley Town have signed striker Tom Fellows on loan from Championship side West Bromwich Albion for the rest of the season.
The 19-year-old joined West Brom's academy at the age of 10 and made his first-team debut in August 2021 in the Carabao Cup.
Fellows has made a total of eight senior appearances for the Baggies.
He has played regularly for West Brom's under-18 and under-21 teams, the latter in the Premier League 2.
