Harry Smith has played seven times for Leyton Orient this season in all competitions

Exeter City have signed striker Harry Smith on a season-long loan from League Two club Leyton Orient.

Smith, 27, joined Orient in July 2021 and has scored 15 goals in 52 appearances for them since.

The forward began his career as a youth with Brentford, Chelsea and Gillingham and played non-league football before signing for Millwall in 2016.

Smith's previous clubs also include Swindon Town, Northampton Town, Macclesfield Town and Motherwell.

