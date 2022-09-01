Leyton Orient: Chelsea youngster Jayden Wareham joins on loan
Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient
Leyton Orient have signed Chelsea youngster Jayden Wareham on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old forward was part of the development squad at Stamford Bridge.
Wareham joined the Premier League club from National League Woking after a successful trial in 2021.
Orient manager Richie Wellens told the club website: "Jayden's work rate, his intensity and his goal threat will make him a very welcome addition to the group."
Wellens added: "His goal record in friendlies and under-21 matches is good, and he's also had that exposure to the men's game during his time at Woking."