Lewis Richardson: Grimsby Town sign Burnley striker on loan
Last updated on .From the section Grimsby
Grimsby Town have signed Burnley striker Lewis Richardson on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old has made two appearances for the Clarets.
He could make his debut for the Mariners in Saturday's League Two trip to Newport County.
"I think he is someone who can bring us something different in the attacking part of the pitch and hopefully, he can create and score some goals for us," boss Paul Hurst told the club website.