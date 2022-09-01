Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Elliot Thorpe made one appearance for Spurs' under-21s in the EFL Trophy at Oxford in December 2018

Burton Albion have signed midfielder Elliot Thorpe from Championship side Luton Town.

The Wales Under-21 international has moved to the Pirelli Stadium on a season-long loan.

Thorpe, 21, began his career with Tottenham Hotspur but did not make a first team appearance before moving on to Luton in September 2021.

"He's a great prospect with a great future ahead of him," said Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

"Hopefully, we can make him better and he will be a great asset. He's a midfielder who can also play right wing back. He's hard working, he has pace, gets stuck in but also brings quality with his crosses."

Burton allowed striker Gassan Ahadme to join Ipswich Town earlier in the day and also cancelled West Bromwich Albion midfielder Quevin Castro's contract.

Hasselbaink's side are bottom of League One, with one point from their first six games.

