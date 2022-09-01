Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Douglas Luiz (right) scored for Aston Villa at Arsenal on Wednesday

Aston Villa have rejected two offers from Arsenal for Douglas Luiz.

The 24-year-old scored in Villa's 2-1 defeat at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The Gunners were hopeful of doing a deal before the transfer deadline, but saw a second bid of £23m turned down.

Villa have been insistent that they would not part with Luiz, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal return for a third time in an attempt to change their hardline stance.

Luiz has been a key figure for Villa since joining from Manchester City in a £15m deal following their promotion back to the Premier League in 2019, making 116 appearances.

Arsenal meanwhile are looking for further reinforcements having made five signings during the summer.

Mikel Arteta's team have brought in striker Gabriel Jesus and utility man Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, plus midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto, goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution and teenage winger Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.