Martin Kelly made 148 first-team appearances in his eight seasons at Crystal Palace

West Bromwich Albion have made the deadline day signing of ex-Liverpool defender Martin Kelly following his summer release by Crystal Palace.

Centre-back Kelly, 32, who began his career at full-back and has made 154 Premier League appearances, mostly for Palace, has agreed a two-year contract.

After leaving Palace at the end of last season, he becomes Albion boss Steve Bruce's fifth signing of this window.

He follows John Swift, Jed Wallace, Okay Yokuslu and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

There is also strong speculation that Bruce might sign Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah for a second time, but the Albion boss was content just to get Kelly in the building for now.

"Martin is a defender of proven quality who has plied his trade at the highest level for the vast majority of his career," Bruce told the club website. external-link

"He will offer further competition for a place in the heart of our defence, as well as the option to play at full-back. He is a model professional."

Albion, who sit 14th in the Championship, having lost just once in seven games this season, are back in action on Friday when they host Burnley.

Meanwhile, Portuguese midfielder Quevin Castro, 21, has returned to The Hawthorns after having his contract cancelled by Burton Albion, after joining the Brewers on loan in July.

