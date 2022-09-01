Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Gassan Ahadme has scored five goals in eight appearances in all competitions this season

Ipswich Town have signed Burton Albion striker Gassan Ahadme and Plymouth midfielder Panutche Camara for undisclosed fees.

Ahadme, 21, who has signed a three-year deal, joined the Brewers from Norwich in January and scored six goals in 20 League One appearances.

Camara, 25, has signed a two-year contract after making 81 league appearances for the Pilgrims.

Both players could make their debuts in Saturday's trip to Accrington.