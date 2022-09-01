Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Marques helped Wolves Under-21s win promotion last season to the PL2 Division One

Forest Green Rovers have signed Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-21s captain Christian Marques on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old defender joined Wolves' academy in 2019 and helped the team win promotion to the Premier League 2 Division One last season.

The Swiss-born Portuguese spent time on loan last season with Primeira Liga side Belenenses SAD.

"I am very happy to be here," Marques told the club website. external-link

"I had a loan last season that didn't work out so I am really delighted to have another opportunity to show what I am about."

Meanwhile, defender Udoka Godwin-Malife, 22, is set to undergo surgery on a hamstring injury he suffered at the beginning of August and faces what the club has said is a "lengthy spell" out.

