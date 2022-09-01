Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Alex Gilbey has scored six goals for Charlton during his time with the League One club

League Two Stevenage have signed midfielder Alex Gilbey on loan from Charlton Athletic until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has made more than 300 appearances in the English Football League.

Gilbey began his career with Colchester United, making his debut in 2012 and has also played for Wigan Athletic and MK Dons.

He joined Charlton in August 2020 and has made 66 appearances for the club.

"I had a few offers from the league above, but as soon as I spoke to the manager and had a look around the training facilities, it was a no brainer for me," Gilbey said external-link .

"I've signed for Stevenage because I want to get promoted. With the way the manager speaks and what his plans are, he wants the same thing.

"For me, the main things are to score as many goals as possible and help the club reach its objective."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.