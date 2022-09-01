Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal hope to play three more WSL games and at least three Champions League games at the Emirates

This month's North London derby at Emirates Stadium is set to break the Women's Super League attendance record.

Arsenal have announced that 38,500 tickets have already been sold for the match on 24 September, which will be shown live on BBC One.

The current record for the division was set in the reverse fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019, with the game drawing a 38,262 crowd.

The Gunners will play three further WSL games at the stadium.

They are also planning to use it for all three Champions League group stage matches if they qualify - they face Ajax in the final qualifying round later this month.

Head coach Jonas Eidevall said: "You can really feel the excitement around the game at the moment so it's amazing to see that translate into a record-breaking attendance - now it's our job to repay that enthusiasm with a big performance in this crucial clash for our supporters."

The potential record-breaking attendance follows the trend of an increase in WSL ticket sales following England's victory at the European Championships this summer.

Many clubs across the English league have confirmed they have sold more season tickets than ever, including Brighton, who say the Lionesses' win saw an increase in sales of 249%.

Last season's highest domestic crowd came as fourth-tier Newcastle United attracted 22,134 to St James' Park.

Manchester United saw 20,241 attend their game with Everton at Old Trafford in the WSL.

Before the 2019-20 season was curtailed there were also bumper crowds at grounds such as Stamford Bridge, Etihad Stadium and London Stadium.