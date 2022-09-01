Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Dennis Politic scored five times in 15 games in his first spell with Port Vale last season

Port Vale have re-signed striker Dennis Politic on a season-long loan from Italian Serie A side Cremonese.

After being signed last August, the 22-year-old Romanian scored five times for Vale in the first half of the season.

The former Salford and Bolton man then moved to Italy in January, but Politic has now returned to the Potteries.

"He did well with us last season. He's a player that can step up to the level," said Vale boss Darrell Clarke.

"He's well known at the football club. Whether that's starting or coming off the bench as an impact player, he adds quality to the squad."

Politic is the second signing inside a week for Vale, who brought in teenage West Ham striker Mipo Odubeko, also on a season-long loan.

Vale are 19th in League One, having so far won two of their first six games back at third-tier level. Their next game is at home to Cheltenham on Saturday.

