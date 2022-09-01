Last updated on .From the section QPR

Tim Iroegbunam made his Premier League debut for Villa in February before his first start in the 2-0 win at home to Norwich in May

Queens Park Rangers have made the deadline day signing of teenager Tim Iroegbunam on loan from boss Mick Beale's previous club Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old midfielder has moved to West London on a season-long deal.

Iroegbunam joined Villa in July 2021 after coming through the youth system at neighbours West Bromwich Albion.

"We have been chasing him all summer and have had to be really patient but I want to thank (Villa manager) Steven Gerrard and his staff," said Beale. external-link

"I know they have got really high hopes for him," added Beale, who was a key part of Gerrard's backroom team when he followed him to the Midlands from Scottish giants Rangers last season.

"I knew QPR would be a good team to come to," said Iroegbunam. "I was with the gaffer last season and I know he likes to play football. That attracted me. We got on well last season and I am looking forward to rebuilding that again."

He joins a Hoops side lying ninth in the early season table, after losing just two of their first seven games.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.