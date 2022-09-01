Dujon Sterling: Stoke City sign Chelsea defender on season-long loan deal
Stoke City have signed Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling on a season-long loan deal.
The 22-year-old spent last season in the second tier with Blackpool, where he made 24 league appearances.
Potters boss Alex Neil told the club website: "The signing of Dujon is an exciting one for us and we had to fight off stiff competition to get him.
"He's a talented young player who plays as a right wing-back, which is an area where we are short on numbers."