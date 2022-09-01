Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Dujon Sterling has moved on the last day of the summer transfer window in the past two seasons, after joining Blackpool on 31 August last year

Stoke City have signed Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old spent last season in the second tier with Blackpool, where he made 24 league appearances.

Potters boss Alex Neil told the club website: external-link "The signing of Dujon is an exciting one for us and we had to fight off stiff competition to get him.

"He's a talented young player who plays as a right wing-back, which is an area where we are short on numbers."