Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Olayinka played for Arsenal's under-21 team in the EFL Trophy and scored three goals

Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder James Olayinka from Arsenal on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old has been part of Arsenal's academy since the age of seven and has played for their under-18 and under-23 teams.

Olayinka spent time on loan with Northampton Town in 2020, as the team won promotion from League Two.

He made 21 appearances for Southend United during a loan spell last season, scoring three goals.