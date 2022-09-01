James Olayinka: Cheltenham sign Arsenal midfielder on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham
Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder James Olayinka from Arsenal on a two-year deal.
The 21-year-old has been part of Arsenal's academy since the age of seven and has played for their under-18 and under-23 teams.
Olayinka spent time on loan with Northampton Town in 2020, as the team won promotion from League Two.
He made 21 appearances for Southend United during a loan spell last season, scoring three goals.