Stephen Humphrys (right) helped Wigan Athletic win promotion from League 1 last season

Heart of Midlothian have signed striker Stephen Humphrys on a season-long loan from Wigan Athletic.

The 24-year-old has made two substitute appearances in the Championship so far this season.

Hearts' options up front suffered a blow after Northern Ireland international Liam Boyce suffered a cruciate ligament knee injury.

Manager Robbie Neilson told his club website: "We've been looking at strengthening our forward area."

He had been already been keen to bolster his squad ahead of the Europa Conference League campaign, with injuries meaning he was unable to fill Hearts' full quota of substitutes as they lost 1-0 at home to Kilmarnock in the Scottish League Cup on Wednesday.

Neilson suggested Humphrys will "bring a big presence up top and a lot of experience".

"His goals earned him a move to Wigan and we're confident that he can continue to find the back of the net up here as we gear up for a busy period of domestic and European football," he said.

In all, Humphrys has made 52 Wigan appearances since arriving from Rochdale last season, scoring seven times in 49 games as they won promotion last season.

The forward, who started his career with Fulham and has also played for Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe and Southend, made his most recent start in last month's EFL Cup defeat by Fleetwood Town.