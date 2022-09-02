Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 3 September Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 19:30

We've got two really strong teams at the top of Scottish Premiership and it is set up nicely for a really exciting game as Celtic host Rangers on Saturday.

I thought both teams would be coming into the first Old Firm derby with a 100% record, but Rangers had a poor result, dropping a couple of points away to Hibernian a couple of weeks ago.

However, they had their best league performance of the season last weekend in beating Ross County 4-0. Celtic, meanwhile, have been in devastating form - really good going forward and only conceded one goal and scoring so many, including that record 9-0 thrashing of Dundee United.

When the Old Firm games come around, sometimes form does go out the window, but you'd definitely want to be approaching it on the back of some strong performances - and both teams are doing just that after a week in which they also reached the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals with shadow squads.

Both started the season very strong on the back of Celtic winning a league and League Cup double and Rangers lifting the Scottish Cup and reaching the Europa League final.

If anything, you probably give the home team the advantage. Definitely in terms of consistency of form, Celtic have probably been playing a little bit better, but Rangers are on a high after beating a very good PSV Eindhoven team away from home to qualify for the Champions League and following that up with their best league display so far.

I don't think there's any extra pressure on Rangers because they are two points behind the reigning champions. It's an Old Firm game, so pressure is always there.

You know what's at stake. You know what the fans demand and you know what the repercussions are because the teams are so evenly matched that these games could be crucial over the course of the season.

People have suggested that results from this season's Old Firm derbies will be even more decisive in terms of the destination of the title because extra Champions League money will increase the gap between the Glasgow duo and the rest of the Premiership.

Yes, it should allow them to build stronger squads to fight on four fronts - the league, two domestic cups and Europe. However, Rangers and Celtic have always been able to attract decent players and in recent seasons rarely shed many points.

But I still have no doubt there will be points dropped to other teams. Rangers and Celtic going into every domestic game should win - it's as simple as that. It always has been and it will remain so, but there will be times when things go against you and you have one of those days, like it did for Rangers at Easter Road with a sending off, bad decisions, or just a bad day at the office.

Van Bronckhorst learned lesson from 3-0 loss

Old Firm victories, of course, can inflict a psychological blow on the opposition. If Celtic can win on Saturday, it gives them daylight early, while Rangers can go back on top of the league if they win.

Last season, after Celtic won 3-0 at home, the games were so evenly matched. If anything, I think Rangers edged the games, but there was a win for each and a draw - so there's not much between them.

Rangers will try to impose their game while Celtic will just play the way they play under Ange Postecoglou, with intensity. That's what I think Giovanni van Bronckhorst learned after that defeat - you just can't sit back and be passive. You have to be aggressive and you can't allow them the time to position and structure their attacks the way they want.

Ange Postecoglou and Giovanni van Bronckhorst go head to head again at Celtic Park

You need to try to disrupt Celtic and pressure them. More often than not, you have to try to press them high.

There will be times when Celtic will play through because they are a really good team, but you can't let them have the run of the game and, on that particular night, it could have been 5-0 or 6-0 in the first half because Celtic were allowed to play that way.

Next time, Rangers were right out the traps at Ibrox and, although it was a 2-1 loss, they were far better. In the second half of that game they were throwing everything at Celtic for an equaliser.

It was a different side of Celtic you saw that day. There was a defensive doggedness about them.

Who will be the key players?

Going into this one, Jota and Kyogo are in outstanding form going forward for Celtic, while Liel Abada has just scored a hat-trick and I still think Callum McGregor is their heartbeat. Those four are really key.

For Rangers, Malik Tillman will be really important. The on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder has made a big impact.

Captain James Tavernier will be an influence as always, while John Lundstram will have a key role in midfield and, if Ryan Kent is on his game out wide, you tend to find Rangers are better in an attacking sense.

The best version of Alfredo Morelos will be a miss, but it's not the best version of Alfredo at the minute and you hope to see a good reaction if he has heeded Gio's warning about his future.

So Rangers need Antonio Colak to maintain his level of form. He doesn't do what Morelos does, but he has scored seven goals in seven games.

Both teams are so well matched. They have really strong squads, are playing some good football and are scoring a lot of goals. It is a hard one - a game I wouldn't want to call.