Last updated on .From the section Newport

Hayden Lindley signed a new deal with Aston Villa in July, 2021

Newport County have signed midfielder Hayden Lindley from Aston Villa on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old was previously on the books of Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers as a junior.

The Huddersfield-born player is boss James Rowberry's 11th summer signing.

Lindley made his Aston Villa debut in a 4-1 FA Cup defeat by Liverpool in January 2021 and later helped Villa's Under-18s win the FA Youth Cup against the Reds.

After signing a new deal with the Premier League side in July 2021, Lindley made a substitute's appearance in Villa's 6-0 victory over Barrow in the EFL Cup.

Rowberry told Newport's website: "I'm delighted to welcome Hayden to the club.

"His leadership qualities as Aston Villa Under-23s captain and his attributes as a midfielder will help us as we aim to make this season a successful one."

Newport could give Lindley his debut in Saturday's home League Two game against Grimsby Town.