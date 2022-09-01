Newport County transfer news: Exiles sign midfielder Hayden Lindley on loan from Aston Villa
Newport County have signed midfielder Hayden Lindley from Aston Villa on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old was previously on the books of Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers as a junior.
The Huddersfield-born player is boss James Rowberry's 11th summer signing.
Lindley made his Aston Villa debut in a 4-1 FA Cup defeat by Liverpool in January 2021 and later helped Villa's Under-18s win the FA Youth Cup against the Reds.
After signing a new deal with the Premier League side in July 2021, Lindley made a substitute's appearance in Villa's 6-0 victory over Barrow in the EFL Cup.
Rowberry told Newport's website: "I'm delighted to welcome Hayden to the club.
"His leadership qualities as Aston Villa Under-23s captain and his attributes as a midfielder will help us as we aim to make this season a successful one."
Newport could give Lindley his debut in Saturday's home League Two game against Grimsby Town.