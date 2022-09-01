Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Matty Longstaff played 18 times on loan for League Two Mansfield Town last season, scoring six goals

Colchester United have brought in midfielder Matty Longstaff on loan from Newcastle United until January.

Longstaff, 22, the younger brother of Sean, has played 14 times in the Premier League and scored the winner on his debut against Manchester United.

He made 18 appearances on loan in League Two at Mansfield Town in the second half of last season.

The U's have also signed Kwesi Appiah on a season-long loan from fellow League Two side Crawley Town.

The much-travelled 32-year-old Ghana international striker had been with Crawley since arriving in August 2021 following a spell with Indian Super League side North East United.

He scored 11 goals in 26 league appearances last season for Crawley.

But the former Cambridge United and AFC Wimbledon man has so far been limited to just one start this season.

He leaves Crawley - 22nd in the table - for the U's, who lie just two places above them in 20th.

The arrivals of Longstaff and Appiah mean Colchester have signed four players this week following the arrival of on-loan Blackpool winger Bez Lubala and young West Ham midfielder Dan Chesters.