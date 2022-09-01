Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jack Hendry (left) helped Club Brugge win the Belgian title last season

Scotland centre-half Jack Hendry has joined Cremonese on a season-long loan from Club Brugge.

The newly promoted Serie A side have an option to buy the 27-year-old, who is under contract in Belgium until 2025.

Hendry joined Brugge last year from rivals Oostende, who paid Celtic a fee after a loan deal then sold him on.

He was a regular, playing in all six Champions League group games but lost his place when Alfred Schreuder took over as manager in January.

Schreuder has since moved on to Ajax, but Hendry has made just one Brugge appearance this term under new boss Carl Hoefkens.

Cremonese, who have been absent from Serie A since 1996, have lost all four of their matches so far in Italy's top flight.

Hendry, capped 17 times, joins fellow Scots Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Liam Henderson (Empoli) and Josh Doig (Verona) in the division.

