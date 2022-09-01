Julian Draxler: Benfica take Germany midfielder on season-long loan from Paris St-Germain
Last updated on
Benfica have signed attacking midfielder Julian Draxler from Paris St-Germain on a season-long loan.
The Germany international, 28, moved to PSG in 2017 in a £35.5m deal and has won four Ligue 1 titles in France.
However, he struggled to be a regular first choice with a large number of his 198 appearances coming as a substitute.
Draxler's departure comes during a hectic final few days of the window for PSG, who signed Fabian Ruiz on a five-year deal from Napoli on Tuesday.
Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes also left the club on Wednesday to join Juventus on loan, while Senegal international Idrissa Gueye returned to Everton on a two-year deal for a fee of about £2m on Thursday.
France left-back Layvin Kurzawa moved to Fulham, while Senegal defender Abdou Diallo also departed on a season-long loan to RB Leipzig.
On Saturday, former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera returned to Athletic Bilbao from PSG on a season-long loan, with the La Liga side having the option to make the 33-year-old's move permanent.
