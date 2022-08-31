Last updated on .From the section Hull

Adama Traore has 29 caps for Mali

Championship side Hull City have signed Mali international Adama Traore on an initial two-year contract.

The attacking midfielder joins on a free transfer after leaving Turkish side Hatayspor.

The 27-year-old has 29 caps for his country and has previously played in France, Belgium and Portugal.

He moved from Lille to Monaco for about £12.1m in 2015 and was at the Ligue 1 side for five seasons, with several spells out on loan.

Traore made 54 appearances during a two-year spell with Turkish side Hatayspor, registering nine assists.

At international level, he played in the 2019 and 2021 Africa Cup of Nations for Mali.

His deal at Hull includes the option of staying for a further year.

