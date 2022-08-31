Close menu

Tyreece Simpson: Huddersfield Town sign Ipswich striker for an undisclosed fee

Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Tyreece Simpson
Tyreece Simpson scored 11 goals in 30 loan appearances at Swindon last season

Huddersfield have signed Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Simpson, who came through the ranks at Portman Road, scored 11 goals on loan at League Two Swindon last term.

The 20-year-old was out of contract at the end of this season but has signed until June 2026.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Tyreece - he's an exciting player," Terriers head coach Danny Schofield said.external-link

"His understanding of the game - the timing of his runs in behind in particular - is impressive for a player of his age, and his physical abilities allowed him to dominate games in League Two whilst still a teenager."

