Close menu

Fulham transfer news: Layvin Kurzawa signs from Paris St-Germain on loan

Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Layvin Kurzawa
Layvin Kurzawa has won 13 caps for France

Fulham have completed the signing of French defender Layvin Kurzawa from Paris St-Germain on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old left-back has made 153 appearances for the French champions since arriving from Monaco in 2015 but is yet to feature in Ligue 1 this term.

"I feel very, very happy to be here. It's a family here, everyone is very cool," he told the club website.

"I've watched every Fulham game this season, and I can't wait to play with this team."

He becomes Fulham's eighth summer signing with more expected on deadline day, including former Brazil midfielder Willian.

How to follow Fulham on the BBC bannerFulham banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport