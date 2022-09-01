Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Layvin Kurzawa has won 13 caps for France

Fulham have completed the signing of French defender Layvin Kurzawa from Paris St-Germain on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old left-back has made 153 appearances for the French champions since arriving from Monaco in 2015 but is yet to feature in Ligue 1 this term.

"I feel very, very happy to be here. It's a family here, everyone is very cool," he told the club website.

"I've watched every Fulham game this season, and I can't wait to play with this team."

He becomes Fulham's eighth summer signing with more expected on deadline day, including former Brazil midfielder Willian.