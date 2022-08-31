Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Clinton Mola has made two appearances for Stuttgart this season - one in the German Cup and one in the Bundesliga

Blackburn Rovers have signed defender Clinton Mola from German Bundesliga side Stuttgart on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The 21-year-old began his career with Chelsea and won the FA Youth Cup as part of their academy setup.

He went on to join Stuttgart in 2020 and helped them win promotion to the Bundesliga in his first season.

"He brings pace, ability and desire to fulfil his potential," director of football Gregg Broughton said. external-link

"He was brave enough to go abroad at a young age to play first-team football and now comes to Rovers as a regular England international at Under-20 and Under-21 level, and with experience in the Bundesliga."

Mola is Blackburn's sixth signing of the summer, alongside Callum Brittain, Tyler Morton, Sammie Szmodics, Dominic Hyam and George Hirst.