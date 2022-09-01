Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Rob Street helped Crystal Palace Under-23s win promotion to Premier League 2 Division One

Shrewsbury Town have made three deadline-day loan signings - forwards Rob Street and Christian Saydee and midfielder Carl Winchester.

Winchester, 29, was the last of the trio to sign on a season-long loan from promoted Championship side Sunderland, who have a right to recall in January.

He joins Crystal Palace striker Street, 20, and Bournemouth's Saydee, also 20.

All three could feature for Salop, who have one win from six games this season, at Forest Green on Saturday.

Street spent the second half of last season on loan at League Two side Newport County, for whom he scored twice in 18 appearances, while Saydee was on loan with League One side Burton for the second half of last season, but did not find the target.

Steve Cotterill's side are 20th in League One.