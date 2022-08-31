Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Sam Cosgrove (centre) spent the first five months of last season on loan at League One Shrewsbury Town

Plymouth Argyle have signed Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove on season-long-loan.

The 25-year-old made a combined 32 appearances for Shrewsbury Town and AFC Wimbledon in League One during two loan spells last season.

Cosgrove's youth career began at Everton before he joined Wigan Athletic on an apprenticeship in 2013.

He scored 44 goals in 40 matches for their under-18s before signing with the Lactics in 2015.

The Yorkshire-born forward's most successful spell in senior football came with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership where he scored 47 goals in three years including 17 in a single league campaign - the second highest total in the division that season.

He signed with Birmingham in January 2021 and has made 15 appearances, mostly as a substitute.