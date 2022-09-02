Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Harry McKirdy was the joint third-top scorer in England's League Two last season, with 19 goals

Harry McKirdy's deadline day switch from Swindon to Hibernian will require approval from Fifa since the signing was lodged after the midnight cut off.

Hibs announced the arrival of the 25-year-old striker on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee at 01:20 BST.

The Edinburgh club insist they completed all of the necessary documentation at their end.

But they say the English League Two outfit submitted their paperwork seconds after the window had closed.

Hibs also announced loan deals for Manchester United centre-back Will Fish, 19, and Ukraine under-21 striker Mykola Kukharevych after midnight on deadline day.

McKirdy scored 23 goals in 44 appearances for Swindon last season, and has two in his last two matches.

"We're delighted that he chose to come here after interest from several different clubs," Hibs boss Lee Johnson said.

"Everyone can see how well he's been performing over the last 12-months or so and he's a player that's coming into the prime years of his career.

"He's someone that shows his pitch personality and has a real desire to keep on improving."

Kukharevych joins from French Ligue 1 side Troyes. The 21-year-old spent 14 months on loan at OH Leuven in the Belgian top-flight, playing 11 times without scoring.

Johnson described Fish as "a dominant centre-back who is comfortable with the ball at his feet".

He added of Kukharevych: "Mykola is a different profile to the other strikers we have in the building, and we look forward to working with him."

Meanwhile, midfielder Dylan Tait, 20, has left Easter Road for a season-long loan with Arbroath in the Championship.

