Emma Mitchell is back training with the Scotland squad

International friendly: Netherlands v Scotland Venue: MAC3PARK Stadion, Zwolle Date: Friday 2 September Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Emma Mitchell's baby girl, Innes, is a "brilliant" addition to the Scotland squad ahead of Friday's friendly with Netherlands, according to team-mate Christie Murray.

The new mother is back in Pedro Martinez Losa's squad for the first time since giving birth in November.

A nanny has been brought along to help while the full-back is training and attending team meetings.

"To have Innes in camp is great," midfielder Murray said.

"It softens the mood and she's so easy going. It's brilliant having her around."

Murray and Mitchell have been in many previous camps together, with the Reading left-back having 62 caps and her Birmingham City colleague 74.

"Obviously we have all been together a long time, grew up together," Murray said. "Not had a go at nappies, but she's with us at meal times as well and in and around the hotel, so it's great."

Martinez Losa has welcomed the new dynamic baby Innes has brought to the squad.

However, he insists the primary focus must remain on the job in hand as Scotland seek to continue on their path to the World Cup.

Scotland play the Dutch in Zwolle before finishing off their qualifying group away to the Faroe Islands next week, with second place and a play-off spot already secured.

"In some moments, it brings a different kind of energy having a little girl there," said the head coach.

"The general logistics of the camp has not changed in terms of the focus on meeting and training for the group. It's just the downtime, when we have meals or have a little time off, when we can see the baby and check the baby is okay.

"We want to facilitate and we want to open up opportunities and empower women and athletes, but we are here to do a job and that's the first principle.

"It's just about giving the best opportunity for Scotland to qualify and compete at the highest level - that means bringing Emma. So that should not be a restriction because there is a baby or not."