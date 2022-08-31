Last updated on .From the section European Football

Hector Bellerin has won three FA Cup titles with Arsenal

Spain defender Hector Bellerin is set to re-sign for Barcelona on a free transfer from Arsenal.

The deal also includes a substantial sell-on clause if Bellerin was to leave the Nou Camp.

The right-back, who joined Arsenal from Barca in 2011, spent last season on loan at La Liga side Real Betis.

The 27-year-old played for the Gunners in pre-season but has not featured in any of Arsenal's opening five Premier League matches.

Bellerin made 239 appearances for the London club.

Meanwhile, current Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest is undergoing a medical before agreeing a loan deal with AC Milan.

United States international Dest joined Barcelona in 2020 from Ajax and has made 73 appearances for the club.