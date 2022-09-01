Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Paul Glatzel has played for both England and Germany at youth level

Tranmere Rovers have re-signed forward Paul Glatzel on a season-long loan from Premier League side Liverpool.

The 21-year-old spent time at Prenton Park last season, making 21 appearances and scoring six goals before his season was cut short by injury.

"I loved my time here last season so it will be good to try and kick on from where I left off," he said.

"The staff, players and supporters were all great with me so I always felt I had some unfinished business here."

