National League news - September 2022

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

1 September

Scunthorpe United have appointed academy manager Tony Daws as their interim manager after they sacked Keith Hill on 30 August.

The Iron won their first game of the season but went on to lose their next five games, resulting in Hill's departure.

Goalkeeping coach Paul Musselwhite and former Iron defender Michael Nelson will assist Daws, who has had previous caretaker stints at Scunthorpe in 2011, 2013 and 2014..