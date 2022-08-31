Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Daniel Harvie has featured three times for MK Dons this season

MK Dons left-back Daniel Harvie has signed a new deal with the League One club.

The 24-year-old, who has played 86 games for the club since arriving from Ayr United in July 2020, already had a option triggered in his previous deal to remain at MK Dons until June 2023.

The length of his new contract has not been disclosed.

"He is an extremely important presence for us on the pitch but also off it," said external-link sporting director Liam Sweeting.

"For me, this is as good as any new signing, because we see Danny as an important contributor for us in the short term but also the medium and long term as well."