Leicester City transfer news: Reims defender Wout Faes joins on five-year contract
Last updated on .From the section Leicester
Leicester City have signed defender Wout Faes from French club Reims.
The 24-year-old comes in as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who joined Chelsea for about £70m on Wednesday.
Faes has joined on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, with the move subject to international clearance.
"It's an amazing feeling - it's not sunk in yet. This is the dream step in my career and I'm very happy to be here," said Faes.
"I'm progressing year after year, and I hope to continue doing the same here.
"All the facilities and knowledge is here to help me to get even better. I will have to work hard, but I will give 100% to help the team."
Faes, who came through the ranks at Anderlecht, signed for Ligue 1 club Reims in 2020 and made three appearances for the club this season.
He played 37 league games for them last season - scoring four goals - as they finished 12th in the league.
Faes has one cap for Belgium, as a substitute in a Nations League game against Poland in June.
- Deadline day: Latest transfer news and reaction
- You can now get Leicester news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Round-up of all the deadline day signings
- Our coverage of Leicester City is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Leicester - go straight to all the best content
Comments
Join the conversation