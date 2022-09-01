Close menu

Leicester City transfer news: Reims defender Wout Faes joins on five-year contract

Wout Faes
Faes scored four goals for Reims last season

Leicester City have signed defender Wout Faes from French club Reims.

The 24-year-old comes in as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who joined Chelsea for about £70m on Wednesday.

Faes has joined on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, with the move subject to international clearance.

"It's an amazing feeling - it's not sunk in yet. This is the dream step in my career and I'm very happy to be here," said Faes.

"I'm progressing year after year, and I hope to continue doing the same here.

"All the facilities and knowledge is here to help me to get even better. I will have to work hard, but I will give 100% to help the team."

Faes, who came through the ranks at Anderlecht, signed for Ligue 1 club Reims in 2020 and made three appearances for the club this season.

He played 37 league games for them last season - scoring four goals - as they finished 12th in the league.

Faes has one cap for Belgium, as a substitute in a Nations League game against Poland in June.

  • Comment posted by rusty, today at 12:30

    Leicester have done well in the French market over the last few years. Hope this will be another success, and big profit, for the Foxes

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 12:30

    Larf. Top name if nothing else😂😂

