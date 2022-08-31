Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Hearts, Aberdeen, Gilmour, Kamara, Johnston
French club Nice hope to complete a £10m deadline day transfer for Rangers and Finland midfielder Glen Kamara. (Football Scotland)
Hibernian are closing in on Swindon Town forward Harry McKirdy, with a deal agreed and the 25-year-old set for a medical today before signing a long-term contract. (Daily Record)
"People can expect some transfer ins and outs, there are some things happening but it's a lot less hectic than last year's deadline day," says Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou. (Daily Record)
Celtic winger Mikey Johnston is poised to join Portuguese side Vitoria Guimares on loan for the rest of the season. (The Athletic via Daily Record)
Hearts are keen on bringing former Motherwell striker Louis Moult back to Scotland, with the 30-year-old out of favour at League One Burton Albion. (Scottish Sun)
"I don't like to put a number on it but you can see that we need a few to give us more," says Hearts manager Robbie Neilson on potential signings after last night's League Cup loss to Kilmarnock. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will only add another signing before the window closes if the "right one" becomes available. (Press & Journal)
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has hinted Dan James will remain at the club beyond the transfer deadline - and that could cool any Elland Road interest in Rangers winger Ryan Kent. (Daily Record)
Brighton will return with a new bid for Chelsea's Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, 21, on Thursday. (Fabrizio Romano)