Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been with Arsenal since the age of six

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Southampton on loan for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old, who also plays in defence, spent the second half of last season on loan at Roma.

He made 12 appearances for the Italian side, winning the Europa Conference League after joining in January.

"Ainsley is at a good point in his career, with a lot of experience already," Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said.

"But he is also still a player with potential and he is someone who can definitely help us.

"I think he fits well with us and can develop his game even further during his time here.

"He can also play in different positions, which is always a good thing. I am pleased to welcome him as part of our squad."

Maitland-Niles signed his first professional contract with Arsenal as a 17-year-old - 11 years after joining the club.

He started Arsenal's FA Cup final victory over Chelsea in 2020, winning five England caps that year.

Southampton have also signed young midfielder Samuel Edozie from Manchester City on a permanent contract.

The 19-year-old England youth international joins Saints on a five-year contract, becoming the third player to join from City this summer after Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia.