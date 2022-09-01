Close menu

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Arsenal midfielder joins Southampton on loan

Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been with Arsenal since the age of six

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Southampton on loan for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old, who also plays in defence, spent the second half of last season on loan at Roma.

He made 12 appearances for the Italian side, winning the Europa Conference League after joining in January.

"Ainsley is at a good point in his career, with a lot of experience already," Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said.

"But he is also still a player with potential and he is someone who can definitely help us.

"I think he fits well with us and can develop his game even further during his time here.

"He can also play in different positions, which is always a good thing. I am pleased to welcome him as part of our squad."

Maitland-Niles signed his first professional contract with Arsenal as a 17-year-old - 11 years after joining the club.

He started Arsenal's FA Cup final victory over Chelsea in 2020, winning five England caps that year.

Southampton have also signed young midfielder Samuel Edozie from Manchester City on a permanent contract.

The 19-year-old England youth international joins Saints on a five-year contract, becoming the third player to join from City this summer after Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia.

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by Dogecoin billionaire, today at 21:31

    Underwhelmed as a Saints fan

    We're a top 10 EPL club. We better start acting like it

    This is not the show of intent we need

    • Reply posted by charlie, today at 21:40

      charlie replied:
      Thats what we need whinging we are not Man city we don't have dirty oil money, i think we have had a good window mainly get jack stephens out

  • Comment posted by SherbertDipper, today at 21:30

    Think this is a top signing, utility player, prefers midfield, and we need some more strength in the middle of the pitch. If we can tick off another central defender (which looks to be happening), and a striker (with pedigree) then I think this is a transfer window to talk about. To be frank I am slightly amazed by the number of transfers... Very Bl00dy amazed....

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 21:29

    Can we ever just sell a player please..?! And Barca making some money selling Auba to Chelsea is a bit of a slap in the face. Bellerin going there for another free. Will they sell him in a year too?

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 21:29

    He’s hopeless

    • Reply posted by ordinary footie fan, today at 21:40

      ordinary footie fan replied:
      Not so, he has a hope of regular football.

  • Comment posted by 4QLabour, today at 21:26

    Hardly a headline.

    Arsenal loan u9 reserve midfielder to other rubbish team….

  • Comment posted by you go chavez, today at 21:25

    Is he going to do a Willock and start scoring a goal and a half each game.

    Best of Luck Maitland Niles !!!

    • Reply posted by you go chavez, today at 21:27

      you go chavez replied:
      Or maybe if he had gone to France for three years and come back for us to realise what we have been missing.

      Why does this sound familiar

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 21:25

    good luck Mainsley

  • Comment posted by NotMeEye, today at 21:22

    Best of luck, always liked him, but he never quite made it.

    Thought for a while now, he would be better as a defensive midfielder.
    Well imo.

    (Which counts for 0)

  • Comment posted by El Mik, today at 21:22

    Careful Ralph, he only wants to play in midfield.

    According to Ainsley that's his best and only position.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 21:20

    Good luck Ainsley, can fill in a number of positions and will help the Saints I'm sure.

  • Comment posted by Select, today at 21:18

    Well done both Arsenal and Southampton. Suits everyone as Maitland-Niles will get some match time.

  • Comment posted by BBC TV, today at 21:18

    Should be first choice penalty taker!

  • Comment posted by Gemma, today at 21:18

    I don't get it... arsenal are very short on midfield options and then loan out player that can play in that role if needed, surely they've got a new player on the horizon.

    • Reply posted by Logan Dervish, today at 21:34

      Logan Dervish replied:
      Logically that would make sense, but knowing us, we've loaned him out purely for the sake of clearing the books.

  • Comment posted by Robbo, today at 21:15

    Good luck AMN!

  • Comment posted by Wish for something better, today at 21:14

    Good luck Ainsely. Hope you get lots of game time and show Arsenal they need to keep you.

    • Reply posted by El Mik, today at 21:28

      El Mik replied:
      Really? Nowhere near good enough, hence 12th hour loan deal. Nice lad I'm sure but just not at the level.

