Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Antony has previously worked with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax

Manchester United have signed Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for an initial fee of 95m euros (£82m).

The deal, which includes a potential 5m euros (£4.3m) of add-ons, is the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.

The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year.

"This is an incredible moment in my career to join one of the most iconic clubs in the world," said Antony.

"I'm thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them.

"Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester."

Antony scored 24 goals and provided 22 assists in 82 appearances for Ajax. He joined the Dutch champions from Sao Paulo in 2020 and played under Ten Hag.

He netted seven goals in 11 Champions League appearances for Ajax and scored twice in nine appearances for Brazil since making his debut in October 2021.

Manchester United's record transfer fee is £89m, which they paid out to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in August 2016.

The attacker becomes United's fifth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of his former Ajax team-mate and defender Lisandro Martinez, midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid, full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and playmaker Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

United have spent more than £210m in this transfer window to back new boss Ten Hag, while several players such as Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and Andreas Pereira have left.