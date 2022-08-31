Close menu

Man Utd transfer news: Antony signs from Ajax for £82m

Antony
Antony has previously worked with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax

Manchester United have signed Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for an initial fee of 95m euros (£82m).

The deal, which includes a potential 5m euros (£4.3m) of add-ons, is the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.

The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year.

"This is an incredible moment in my career to join one of the most iconic clubs in the world," said Antony.

"I'm thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them.

"Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester."

Antony scored 24 goals and provided 22 assists in 82 appearances for Ajax. He joined the Dutch champions from Sao Paulo in 2020 and played under Ten Hag.

He netted seven goals in 11 Champions League appearances for Ajax and scored twice in nine appearances for Brazil since making his debut in October 2021.

Manchester United's record transfer fee is £89m, which they paid out to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in August 2016.

The attacker becomes United's fifth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of his former Ajax team-mate and defender Lisandro Martinez, midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid, full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and playmaker Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

United have spent more than £210m in this transfer window to back new boss Ten Hag, while several players such as Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and Andreas Pereira have left.

  • Comment posted by boydyda2nd, today at 09:35

    Swear Man U have signed this exact same player every day this week 😂

    • Reply posted by IJB, today at 09:37

      IJB replied:
      Only 4 BBC articles today, this is not good enough 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 09:39

    That's the 4th time they've signed him this week...

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 10:17

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      3rd, actually. The 4th was a standard bio article about the player.

      1 when they agreed the fee with Ajax, 1 when Antony agreed, this final 1 when he completed his medical and has signed the contract. Definitely overkill, but big signings like this usually get 2 articles confirming it, especially on deadline day.

  • Comment posted by JT13, today at 09:40

    Wow Man U have signed 3 players called Antony for £80m in the last 3 days! That shows real intent! Doesn’t it BBC…

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 10:02

      cb replied:
      Anthony, An-Tony and Anton-Y....they'e trying to fool Ronaldo into thinking they're buying a load of talent....

  • Comment posted by FootOfDavros, today at 09:41

    I genuinely believe this to the THIRD hys confirming Manchester United have signed this guy! What's going on?

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 09:44

      Origo replied:
      Where are OUR BBC based.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 09:34

    No jokes, I genuinely thought they signed him two days ago. What was that article actually on then?

    • Reply posted by IJB, today at 09:36

      IJB replied:
      BBC drivel

  • Comment posted by Atticus Finch, today at 09:44

    Tomorrow...HYS on Antony's first training session. Day after...HYS on what he had for breakfast

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 10:06

      Des Wigwam replied:
      That sounds good 👍. If all the ABU's keep posting away there is a chance of an Antony Breakfast HYS, it could be a posting record🤞.
      In anticipation of it I will guess Antony will have a mushroom omelette with sourdough toast and a glass of freshly squeezed Orange juice

  • Comment posted by asp7, today at 09:45

    I'm a united fan but do we really need 4 articles and HYS on Antony?

    • Reply posted by Eckington Elvis, today at 09:51

      Eckington Elvis replied:
      Yes according to those at BBC Salford!

  • Comment posted by AndyR, today at 09:41

    I was worried there might not be a HYS on the Anthony signing - I needn’t have been!

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 10:00

      Des Wigwam replied:
      I'm genuinely(🤥)pleased its put your mind at rest.

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 09:40

    McNulty will be writing daily articles on the new Messiah for the BCCMUTV fanzine.

    • Reply posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 09:41

      Killingholme_Clay replied:
      ..............and repeat ad nauseum

  • Comment posted by berlingo5, today at 09:42

    Simon Stone's poster wall has another addition. How many more 'articles' from him re. Antony before the end of the week ?

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 10:19

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      As long as you keep reading and commenting, they'll keep reporting about it.

      Writing indignant comments has the opposite effect to what you want, congrats.

  • Comment posted by G reg white, today at 09:44

    YES BBC, I know, you have been telling me every day this week!

  • Comment posted by PoolePirates, today at 09:43

    Bournemouth enquire for Antony. £26 million. ‘Too much thanks we’ll leave it.’

    Man Utd enquire. £85.4 million. ‘Who do we make the cheque out to’.

  • Comment posted by WalkInThePark, today at 09:59

    Licence fee value for money - let's write 4 articles about a player who signs for a mediocre club who haven't won the league in a decade.

    • Reply posted by iComment, today at 10:04

      iComment replied:
      most clubs have never won the pl title

  • Comment posted by iComment, today at 09:37

    what part of 'club signs new player x' do i not understand?

    i must be missing something because they have to repeat it sooooo many times

  • Comment posted by happyface, today at 10:08

    Like I said normal people have not got the pounds to pay their utilities bills and there we are talking millions pounds. Something wrong here or is it all hogwash.

  • Comment posted by Eckington Elvis, today at 09:51

    The bias from BBC Salford beggars belief!

  • Comment posted by Scudley, today at 09:39

    Not breaking news. Been known since Sunday evening!

  • Comment posted by mwg, today at 10:43

    Lol, all the anti-Man United fans rushing to comment on BBC HYS about the BBC doing to many Man United HYS’s.

    I guess you guys don’t understand the concept of click baiting

    • Reply posted by The Cats Giblets, today at 10:45

      The Cats Giblets replied:
      I don’t think you understand the concept of a spell-checker

  • Comment posted by The Earl of Chutney, today at 10:43

    Tomorrow on here are we going to get "Yesterday Antony signed for Man Utd"....?

    Geezus H Kriste BBC, enough already.

  • Comment posted by scrubchubby, today at 09:49

    Can't believe the number of comments about how many HYS there have been about this transfer.

    Do people really take the comments section on BBC footbal articles this seriously?

    • Reply posted by Ravis88, today at 09:53

      Ravis88 replied:
      Really?

      I see people complaining about the number of rehashed 'Articles' on this, not the number of HYS opened.

