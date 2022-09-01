As the new season gets into gear, clubs across the UK and Europe are reshaping their squads.

1 September

All times BST

Premier League

16:40 - Layvin Kurzawa [Paris St-Germain - Fulham] Loan

14:30 - Jack Stephens [Southampton - Bournemouth] Loan

13:00 - Willy Boly [Wolves - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

12:15 - Wout Faes [Reims - Leicester] Undisclosed

10:00 - Manuel Akanji [Borussia Dortmund - Manchester City] Undisclosed

09:30 - Antony [Ajax - Manchester United] £82m

English Football League

16:00 - James Olayinka [Arsenal - Cheltenham] Free

16:00 - Kwesi Appiah [Crawley - Colchester] Loan

16:00 - Josh Coburn [Middlesbrough - Bristol Rovers] Loan

16:00 - Stephen Duke-McKenna [QPR - Leyton Orient] Loan

16:00 - Admiral Muskwe [Luton - Fleetwood] Loan

16:00 - James Olayinka [Arsenal - Cheltenham] Undisclosed

16:00 - Xavier Simons [Chelsea - Hull] Loan

15:00 - Sylvester Jasper [Fulham - Bristol Rovers] Loan

14:00 - Rob Street [Crystal Palace - Shrewsbury] Loan

14:00 - Adama Traore [Hatayspor - Hull] Free

13:20 - Halil Dervisoglu [Brentford - Burnley] Loan

12:40 - Sam Cosgrove [Birmingham - Plymouth] Loan

12:30 - Clinton Mola [Stuttgart - Blackburn] Loan

12:30 - Tyreece Simpson [Ipswich - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

10:30 - Danny Cashman [Coventry - Walsall] Loan

10:00 - Dion Pereira [Luton - Bradford] Loan

09:30 - Paul Glatzel [Liverpool - Tranmere] Loan

08:00 - Tyreik Wright [Aston Villa - Bradford] Loan

International

10:00 - Oriol Romeu [Southampton - Girona] Undisclosed

