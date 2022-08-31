Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Michael Obafemi began on the bench as Swansea drew 1-1 at Stoke on Wednesday

Russell Martin says Swansea City have rejected a bid for striker Michael Obafemi amid interest from Championship rivals Burnley.

Obafemi, 22, has developed into one of Swansea's key attacking threats since joining from Southampton 12 months ago.

Martin says the offer received was not big enough to make Swansea consider selling.

"There has been a bid from a club yes - we have rejected it," Swansea's head coach said.

"[It is] nowhere near the valuation that the owners, Josh [Marsh, head of football operations], Julian [Winter, chief executive] and the football staff feel that Michael warrants.

"There is nothing in that at the minute because it is so far away from where we feel it needs to be. We want to keep every player we have got - we haven't got a huge squad."

Swansea paid around £1.8m to sign Republic of Ireland international Obafemi in August 2021.

He struggled initially in Wales, but his form improved dramatically as last season wore on and he finished with 12 goals.

In all, he has scored 13 times in 39 appearances, 27 of which were starts.

When asked whether Swansea would be open to the idea of selling Obafemi before Thursday's transfer deadline, Martin said: "I am the head coach - it's not my decision.

"I feel like I talk to you guys (the media) too much on those decisions and then get opened up for criticism. It's not my decision. Any decision on any player is totally out of my remit."

Martin said there has been no interest in Joel Piroe, who scored his first open-play goal of the season in Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Stoke City after being picked to lead the line ahead of Obafemi, who came off the bench.

Swansea were on course for victory until Tyrese Campbell's stoppage-time equaliser.

While he was frustrated to miss out on a second win of the season, Martin felt his team had taken a step forward ahead of this weekend's home game against Queens Park Rangers.

"That puts us in a good place for Saturday," he said. "We had back-to-back defeats which were disappointing and a lot of criticism thrown at all of us.

"As players and staff you have to try to ignore the noise and focus more than ever on what you are doing.

"The players have shown they are willing to fight for each other, for the supporters, for us. Hopefully it will be a big point heading into a home game on Saturday."