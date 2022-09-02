Last updated on .From the section Football

McKenna strike gives NI victory over Luxembourg

Northern Ireland won their first match since the Euro 2022 finals with a low-key 2-1 victory away to Luxembourg in their penultimate World Cup qualifier.

Sarah McFadden opened the scoring in the 53rd minute when she powered home a header from Demi Vance's corner at the Stade Emile Mayrisch.

Amy Thompson stunned Northern Ireland when she curled an effort towards goal which goalkeeper Jackie Burns could only spill into the net with 10 minutes to play.

However Thompson, who had earlier been booked, was immediately shown a second yellow card for her celebration as Luxembourg, ranked 117th in the world, finished with 10 players.

Kenny Shiels' side capitalised when Julie Nelson played in Rebecca McKenna, who found the bottom corner to hit the winner with five minutes to play.

Although Northern Ireland cannot qualify for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer, the victory secures third place in Group D behind England and Austria, which will boost their co-efficient ranking for future qualification campaigns.

Shiels' side made the breakthrough when McFadden guided home Vance's corner as Caitlin McGuinness and substitute Nadene Caldwell struck the woodwork.

But the late drama in Luxembourg came after long-serving defender Nelson was caught hemmed in her own corner and a loose touch allowed Thompson to pull the hosts level from the edge of the area.

Thompson, who had been booked for a foul on substitute Caragh Hamilton just six minutes earlier, went to replicate Chloe Kelly's iconic Euro-winning celebration when she lifted her shirt before immediately pulling it down, however referee adjudged it was enough for a second bookable offence and the goalscorer was sent off to the dismay of the home bench.

It was the break Northern Ireland needed after a dominant, yet wasteful performance by Northern Ireland and they got a deserved winner when Nelson picked out the run of McKenna.

The Lewes right-back fired low into the net to secure the win.

NI almost punished amid late drama

Northern Ireland were dominant from the off and bossed proceedings, but lacked the clinical touch that helped them to a 4-0 win in the reverse fixture last September.

Shiels was missing the injured Lauren Wade and Simone Magill along with Rachel Furness, who was unavailable for personal reasons, and the absence of the trio who had netted 15 of the team's 31 goals in qualifying was evident.

Louise Daniel, Marissa Callaghan and Joely Andrews saw chances fall by the wayside.

The visitors were almost caught napping when Amy Thompson's clever backheel played in Marta Estevez but the forward could only slot wide when well placed inside the area.

McGuinness was tasked with leading the line in the absence of Aston Villa's Magill, and the 19-year-old, who is the top scorer in the Women's Premiership, carried her confident form onto the international stage when she hit the crossbar midway through the half after nicking the ball away from the home defence.

That seemed to give Northern Ireland the spark they needed and Vance saw a close-range effort well blocked by Emma Kremer, however there was another let-off at the end of the half when the lively Estevez had a goal ruled out after she drifted offside from Thompson's pass.

Sarah McFadden opened the scoring as Northern Ireland laboured to victory in Luxembourg

Shiels introduced three players at the break - Hamilton, Rebecca Holloway and Caldwell - and that lifted Northern Ireland into another gear.

McGuinness almost forced Schlime into a good save after being played in by Caldwell, and seconds later elder sister Kirsty headed wide.

McFadden's opener gave NI a deserved lead and the visitors were unlucky not to add more when Caldwell fired into the side netting and Callaghan forced Schlime into a save following Hamilton's powerful cross.

Caldwell hit the woodwork as the chances continued to flow before Callaghan rounded Schlime but she could not convert with red shirts guarded the goal and Vance curled an effort straight at Schlime.

The late drama, including Thompson's controversial second yellow card, provided a scare but Northern Ireland held on to secure third position in the group ahead of their final qualifier in Latvia on Tuesday, which is set to be a final competitive match for almost a year when qualifying for Euro 2025 begins.