Last updated on .From the section Football

Liverpool centre-half Niamh Fahey has been ruled out with a groin injury

World Cup Qualifying Group A - Republic of Ireland v Finland Venue: Tallaght Stadium, Dublin Date: Thursday, 1 September Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website

Experienced Republic of Ireland defender Niamh Fahey has been ruled out of Thursday's crucial World Cup qualifier against Finland at Tallaght Stadium because of a groin injury.

Republic manager Vera Pauw confirmed the Liverpool centre-half will not be fit for the sold-out clash but has not ruled Fahey out of Tuesday's final Group A game against Slovakia.

The Irish can secure a place in the play-offs if they beat the Finns.

The Republic lie second in the group.

They sit eight points behind pacesetters Sweden but just one ahead of third-placed Finland as they aim to seal a maiden play-off spot for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

Pauw's side has accumulated three wins, two draws and one defeat from their first six outings, their sole loss to date coming in their opening qualifying game against Sweden.

The Republic defeated Thursday evening's opponents 2-1 when the sides met in Finland in October 2021.

The Finns must win in Dublin to keep their own play-off hopes alive.

Their final match is against Euro 2022 semi-finalists Sweden, who lost 4-0 to eventual champions England in the last four this summer.

'Finland is the crucial game'

"Niamh won't make tomorrow. We had a scan, and on the basis of the scan we are sitting down tonight with the medical team to see if she can make Slovakia," said Pauw on Wednesday.

"It's not a severe injury but she's not ready.

"Finland is the crucial game. That's our final and we'll take that as a final in itself. After tomorrow [Thursday] we'll know where we stand.

"You could qualify [via the play-offs] by playing only one game, and there is a situation where you'd need four [play-off] games to qualify. That's a bit strange but that's what we have to deal with."

Aside from Fahey's absence, Pauw must also plan without Savannah McCarthy, Aoife Colvill, Rianna Jarrett and Kyra Carusa, all missing through injury.

On the plus side, Megan Connolly, Harriet Scott and Leanne Kiernan all return, having missed the 9-0 trouncing of Georgia earlier this year.

Wexford Youths' Ellen Molloy has also earned a recall, having racked up 16 goals from midfield in the WNL season so far.

Kate McCabe and Denise O'Sullivan are the Irish team's top scorers in the group so far, with seven and five goals respectively.