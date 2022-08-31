Last updated on .From the section Irish

Terry Devlin in action against new Glentoran team-mate Hrvoje Plum

Glentoran have signed teenage Dungannon Swifts midfielder Terry Devlin, with defender Caolan Marron moving in the opposite direction to the Stangmore Park club.

Devlin, a Northern Ireland under-21 international, made his first-team debut at 15 and has agreed a deal with the Oval club to run until 2025.

Marron makes the move to Swifts after having previously been linked with a switch to Cliftonville or Larne.

Ben Cushnie goes on loan to Dungannon.

The 21-year-old forward has played for the Glens at senior, under-20 and under-17 level.

Former Glenavon player Marron was left out of Glentoran manager Mick McDermott's squad for the 2022-23 season.

Unbeaten Glentoran sit on top of the Premiership table with 10 points from their opening four fixtures, while 11th-placed Dungannon are still searching for their first point of the new campaign.