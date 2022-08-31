Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

The first round of the Scottish Cup takes place in September

BBC Scotland will broadcast live coverage of the Scottish Cup first round meeting of Pollok and Huntly.

The match on Friday, 16 September (19:45 BST) will be shown on the BBC Scotland channel, iPlayer and online.

There are 29 other first-round ties scheduled to be played over the third weekend in September.

SPFL teams begin to enter the tournament at the second round stage in October, with Premiership sides entering at the fourth round.