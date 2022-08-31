Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Aston Villa have lost four of their opening five league matches in a campaign for the first time since 1997-98

Steven Gerrard says he is worried about his future as Aston Villa manager after seeing his side fall to a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday.

The loss was Villa's fourth in five games at the start of the new campaign and leaves them 19th in the table.

Asked if he had concerns about his job, Gerrard told BT Sport: "Of course I do.

"If I stood here and said I wasn't concerned I think you'd look at me as though I was from a different planet."

Since Gerrard's first game in charge last November, Villa have won 11 and lost 16 Premier League games.

During that time they have also acquired more points than Crystal Palace, Wolves, West Ham, Leeds, Southampton and Everton who have all played 32 top-flight games since Gerrard was appointed.

"I am being honest and critical of myself. I will do my job the best I can do," Gerrard added.

"I will step forward and take responsibility as best I can. We showed character and commitment and we were hanging on at times but if we keep getting important moments in key areas we will continue to concede goals.

"We speak about this most days and it's really frustrating that the messages don't seem to be getting through."

Villa's only top-flight victory this season came at home to Everton earlier in August, although they have also won at Bolton in the Carabao Cup.

Last term, Dean Smith was sacked after a fifth consecutive defeat during a similarly testing start to the season which left the club 17th in the top flight two points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Gerrard was unable to offer any clarity over the future of Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, who has been linked with a move to the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea in several media reports.

The 24-year-old has less than 12 months to run on his contract at Villa Park meaning he could leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

"I'm not in control of that," Gerrard added.

"There's more than two people that are in control of that but I'm certainly not one of them. That will be Douglas, that will be his agent and that will be what happens around that.

"I would like to keep him, he's a fantastic player and I've made that abundantly clear. We are not in a position where we need to lose top players.

"At the same time, Douglas has got a year to go and it is really one of those really touchy situations where the club has to do what is best for the club, not necessarily what is best for me."